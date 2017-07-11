Sofía Vergara's Lavish 45th Birthday Bash Was the Party of the Summer

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
July 11, 2017 @ 1:15 PM

Sofía Vergara celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday, and man, we wish we’d snagged an invite to the summertime bash.

The Modern Family actress kicked things off by posing with a festive multi-colored bunch of balloons, a dead ringer for Up’s house-moving bouquet—seriously, how is Sofía still standing?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWYrLndguc5/?taken-by=sofiavergara

When it was time for the main birthday festivities, the Colombian bombshell made a wardrobe change, opting for an off-the-shoulder floral maxidress and a pair of deadly looking peep-toe platform pumps with studded ankle straps.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWZRq6XAoV4/?taken-by=sofiavergara

Gracias @jeffleatham 😂😂😂🎂🌹

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

The party, which appears to have followed a floral decorative scheme, boasted massive arrangements at every turn, flower-dotted backdrops, tablecloths, and even a flowery birthday cake.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWZMhREgqDX/?taken-by=sofiavergara

🎈🎈🎂#raze

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWZV7ghgDOH/?taken-by=sofiavergara

@cb0728 looking prettyyyy gracias for comming!!🎈🎈#birthdaydinnerathm

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

In addition to the adorable floral theme, Vergara’s party included all the marks of an incredible event: dancing, friends, family (hot son, pictured below), and, most importantly, a sushi burrito truck.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWZjDllA4p1/?taken-by=sofiavergara

Thank u all for celebrating with me!!! 45💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 ❤️u.

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWZIrQ4AJbm/?taken-by=sofiavergara

Dinner time!!!🎈🎈🎈🍱

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWZIJ31AYmq/?taken-by=sofiavergara

Little dancing🎈🎈🎈

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWZUoIegINh/?taken-by=sofiavergara

I get a big fortune cookie🎂🎈

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Naturally, the comedian’s hunky actor hubby, Joe Manganiello, also contributed to Vergara’s special day and wrote her the sweetest birthday post on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWXBCZLDh-k/?taken-by=joemanganiello

¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! Eres mi vida.

A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Out-Sofía-Vergara’d Herself with a Massive Tropical Party for the Ages

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara Now Has the Most Perfect Bangs

If given the chance to pull a Freaky Friday, we want to swap lives with you, Sofía! Happy birthday, girl!

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top