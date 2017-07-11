Sofía Vergara's Lavish 45th Birthday Bash Was the Party of the Summer

Sofía Vergara celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday, and man, we wish we’d snagged an invite to the summertime bash.
The Modern Family actress kicked things off by posing with a festive multi-colored bunch of balloons, a dead ringer for Up’s house-moving bouquet—seriously, how is Sofía still standing?
When it was time for the main birthday festivities, the Colombian bombshell made a wardrobe change, opting for an off-the-shoulder floral maxidress and a pair of deadly looking peep-toe platform pumps with studded ankle straps.
The party, which appears to have followed a floral decorative scheme, boasted massive arrangements at every turn, flower-dotted backdrops, tablecloths, and even a flowery birthday cake.
In addition to the adorable floral theme, Vergara’s party included all the marks of an incredible event: dancing, friends, family (hot son, pictured below), and, most importantly, a sushi burrito truck.
Naturally, the comedian’s hunky actor hubby, Joe Manganiello, also contributed to Vergara’s special day and wrote her the sweetest birthday post on Instagram:
If given the chance to pull a Freaky Friday, we want to swap lives with you, Sofía! Happy birthday, girl!