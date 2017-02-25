How Sofia Richie Does Lingerie Dressing

The innerwear-as-outerwear trend, (much like the pajama-dressing craze) has long evaded many of us, mostly due to the fear of looking like we forgot to get dressed before leaving the house. (Remember that childhood nightmare we've all had about showing up to school in our undies?). Sofia Richie, however, fearlessly demonstrated how to make the daring trend look easy this weekend as she strolled to dinner during Milan Fashion Week.

The fresh-faced Topshop model dressed up her mesh-and-lace, lingerie-inspired body suit with smart black trousers—but then brought it all back to the boudoir with a chic green silk robe that added a pop of color to her otherwise all-black ensemble. With her hair pulled back into a sleek topknot, her polished red nails and her minimal makeup, the blonde turned heads in the best possible way as she strode through the Italian city. A clutch, a silver ring-motif choker with a smaller diamond choker and many silver earrings completed the getup.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week

This is not the first time Richie has dared to bare with a mesh top. For Topshop at London Fashion Week, the model rocked an electric blue one over a vintage-inspired white bra for a look that was editorial yet wearable.

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

After all, it is Italy. Also while in Milan, Richie dipped a toe into another trend as well, debuting a sparkly, seventies-esque aquamarine jumpsuit with a bold red lip and green fur as she left her hotel on Thursday. Major Bianca Jagger vibes? We would say so.