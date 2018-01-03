The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants BFFs Reunite to Celebrate America Ferrera's Pregnancy

The sisterhood is back together! The BFFs, who all memorably starred in the film adaptation of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel, kicked off 2018 by celebrating America Ferrera's pregnancy announcement, and we're living for the reunion.

Ferrera took to Instagram to share a photo of her with her co-stars turned lifetime best friends Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel sitting on a couch and touching her growing baby bump. "Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it," she wrote alongside the adorable snap along with the hashtag #TIMESUP.

Tamblyn also shared the photo on her Instagram. "Didn’t think anything could beat starting off the new year with the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund initiative yesterday, but then..."

Ferrera and Tamblyn have both been very outspoken about the sexual harassment allegations that have rocked Hollywood. Yesterday, they helped launch the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund yesterday along with over 300 actresses, including BFF Lively, to help provide subsidized legal support across industries to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace. Needless to say, 2018 is off to a very exciting start for Ferrera, who will welcome her first child in 2018 with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The actress is the last of her "sisterhood" to become a mom. Lively has two daughters, James and Ines, with husband Ryan Reynolds, Tamblyn welcomed her first child, daugter Marlow, last year, and Bledel has a son with her husband Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser.