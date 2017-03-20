This Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 News Will Make Fans Very Happy

Dying to see Carmen, Tibby, Bridget, and Lena reunite on the big screen? You're in luck.

According to America Ferrera, a third installment of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is in the works. The actress, who starred alongside Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel in the first two films in the series, recently revealed that she would be thrilled to work on the project—but don't expect it to happen anytime soon.

"It's an idea and a conversation," the actress told E! News at the Human Rights Campaign Gala over the weekend. "I think it would be amazing. The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We're very much a part of each other's lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing."

"We would love to get paid to hang out with each other, that would be wonderful," Ferrera, who has spoke about a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 in the past, joked.

It has been nearly 12 years since the first movie was released in 2005, which was later followed by a sequel in 2008.

We'd love to see these four together once again, even if it means being patient.