Sisqo’s "Thong Song" Is Back and Its New NSFW Video Is So 2017

by: Jonathan Borge
July 19, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

If you thought thongs were so over, think again.

It’s been—wait for it—an entire 18 years, the age of a high school graduate, since the once silver-haired rapper Sisqo released “Thong Song,” a chart-topping hit that we couldn't get out of our heads in 1999. And now, it’s back.

Yes, the “Thong Song” is back, and it has come with a vengeance. On Tuesday, Norwegian DJs JCY dropped a new video for the jam that not only finds Sisqo lending his voice to his original track, but also offers a very millennial version of what thongs look like today. Spoiler: They haven’t changed much.

Yes, she had dumps like a truck. Thighs like what. And he’ll make you sing it again. All night long.

Catchy lyrics aside, something tells us you’re bound to hear this drop on a Saturday night out, starting ASAP. Sisqo told Buzzfeed all about the jam’s return.

“I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of 'Thong Song,' and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did. I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti,” he said.

New rims on a Bugatti. Does it get anymore Sisqo than that?

Watch the full video above—and relive the original below.

Thong, thong, thong, thong, thong.

