Sisqo’s "Thong Song" Is Back and Its New NSFW Video Is So 2017

If you thought thongs were so over, think again.

It’s been—wait for it—an entire 18 years, the age of a high school graduate, since the once silver-haired rapper Sisqo released “Thong Song,” a chart-topping hit that we couldn't get out of our heads in 1999. And now, it’s back.

Yes, the “Thong Song” is back, and it has come with a vengeance. On Tuesday, Norwegian DJs JCY dropped a new video for the jam that not only finds Sisqo lending his voice to his original track, but also offers a very millennial version of what thongs look like today. Spoiler: They haven’t changed much.

Yes, she had dumps like a truck. Thighs like what. And he’ll make you sing it again. All night long.

Catchy lyrics aside, something tells us you’re bound to hear this drop on a Saturday night out, starting ASAP. Sisqo told Buzzfeed all about the jam’s return.

“I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of 'Thong Song,' and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did. I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti,” he said.

New rims on a Bugatti. Does it get anymore Sisqo than that?

Watch the full video above—and relive the original below.

Thong, thong, thong, thong, thong.