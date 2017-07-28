Simone Biles Got Her Wisdom Teeth Removed, and the Post-Surgery Video Is Epic

Simone Biles recently got her wisdom teeth out, and boy did she stick the landing.

The Olympian's sister Adria was on-hand to film her sister's drugged-up recovery period, and the result rivals some of the best wisdom teeth videos out there. Yes, even Biles, the most decorated female gymnast in history, isn't immune to the hilarious effects of a good dose of anesthesia.

"uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!!" Biles, 20, captioned a video of herself recovering from the surgery on Twitter. Loopy and mumbling through the gauze in her mouth, Biles appears to be under the impression she's driving a car, though she's sitting in a dentist's chair.

https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles/status/890573941009526784 uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! 😂 Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

Biles, who also shared a few (less goofy) before-and-after photos, wrote that she plans to use the recovery period to catch up on some shows. Not a bad idea at all!

https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles/status/890571537069166593 wisdom teeth - gone 🙇🏾‍♀️

atleast I get to be home & catch up on some shows 🤞🏾 ps I have a funny video for y'all from this!!! pic.twitter.com/DO70VHwHO0 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

Here's to a speedy and painless recovery, Simone. Thanks for the laughs!