Simone Biles Trades in Her Gymnastics Uniform to Become a Houston Texans Cheerleader

Jonathan Borge
Dec 11, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Gymnast Simone Biles may be best known for her badass performance at the 2016 Olympics, but the 20-year-old is taking up a new sport: cheerleading.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The superstar athletic was named the first-ever honorary cheerleader for the Houston Texans, and Biles got the opportunity to show off her spirit skills on the sidelines on Friday when the team took on the San Francisco 49ers.

She shared the entire experience on Instagram, and first posted a photo of herself in the cheerleading outfit, writing, “Officially ready for game day now that I got my legendary red boots.”

officially ready for game day now that I got my legendary red boots 🏈

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

She chronicled her experience getting ready and hitting the field, and also shared a photo walking with boyfriend and fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin.

game day feels ❤️ so excited to dance at the Houston Texans Game!

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

my right hand 💋

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

I had such an amazing experience cheering at the Texans Game ❤️ Definitely a memory to last forever!

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

“I had such an amazing experience cheering at the Texans Game,” she wrote, adding, “Definitely a memory to last forever!”

Biles also shared several videos on the Texans Cheerleaders Instagram profile, and said, “Hey Texans fans! It’s HTC Simone and I’m so excited for today.”

💋🏅

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

Snapchat = TexansCheerTeam❣️ #BabesOnParade🔥 #WeGotEmLooking👀 #SassLevel💯 #FollowTheLeaders☝🏻 #BattleRedDay🔴 #GoTexans🏈

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

Biles also shared several videos of herself taking on the cheerleading action on the field.

Talk about being able to do it all.

