Simone Biles Trades in Her Gymnastics Uniform to Become a Houston Texans Cheerleader

Gymnast Simone Biles may be best known for her badass performance at the 2016 Olympics, but the 20-year-old is taking up a new sport: cheerleading.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The superstar athletic was named the first-ever honorary cheerleader for the Houston Texans, and Biles got the opportunity to show off her spirit skills on the sidelines on Friday when the team took on the San Francisco 49ers.

She shared the entire experience on Instagram, and first posted a photo of herself in the cheerleading outfit, writing, “Officially ready for game day now that I got my legendary red boots.”

officially ready for game day now that I got my legendary red boots 🏈 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:08am PST

She chronicled her experience getting ready and hitting the field, and also shared a photo walking with boyfriend and fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin.

game day feels ❤️ so excited to dance at the Houston Texans Game! A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 10, 2017 at 5:26am PST

my right hand 💋 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 10, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

I had such an amazing experience cheering at the Texans Game ❤️ Definitely a memory to last forever! A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 10, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

“I had such an amazing experience cheering at the Texans Game,” she wrote, adding, “Definitely a memory to last forever!”

Biles also shared several videos on the Texans Cheerleaders Instagram profile, and said, “Hey Texans fans! It’s HTC Simone and I’m so excited for today.”

💋🏅 A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Snapchat = TexansCheerTeam❣️ #BabesOnParade🔥 #WeGotEmLooking👀 #SassLevel💯 #FollowTheLeaders☝🏻 #BattleRedDay🔴 #GoTexans🏈 A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:06am PST

Our #HTCFamily just got bigger❣️ #BabesOnParade🔥 #WeGotEmLooking👀 #SassLevel💯 #FollowTheLeaders☝🏻 #BattleRedDay🔴 #GoTexans🏈 #HTCSimone aka @SimoneBiles🏅 A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Biles also shared several videos of herself taking on the cheerleading action on the field.

Talk about being able to do it all.