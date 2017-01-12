You'll Flip Out Over Aly Raisman & Simone Biles's Sexy SI Swimsuit Feature

January 12, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
by: Isabel Jones

How can you possibly follow a debut that involves bringing home Olympic gold? Well, unless Aly Raisman and Simone Biles plan to run for president in the coming years, there really isn’t much they can do to top their current claim to fame.

They’ve made a great start, though—their latest headline-making project is a photo shoot for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The pair of U.S. Olympians are hands-down the most inspiring swimsuit models we’ve ever seen.

Both Raisman and Biles pose in a manner that shows off the strength of their bodies. Biles displays her balance beam skills in a Blue Life mesh sport bra ($51; revolve.com) and KOA swim bottom ($65; koaswim.com), while Raisman showcases her flexibility in a Mikoh two-piece (See the image here. Top: $112; shopbop.com, bottom: $90; shopbop.com).

Naturally, both Biles and Raisman shared the excitement of their SI debut on social media.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be celebrating the issue with its first-ever VIBES music, food, and culture festival to take place in Houston, Texas, through the weekend of Feb. 17 to Feb. 18. Read more about the event here.

Congrats, Aly and Simone! We can’t think of a more fitting set of models for the issue.

