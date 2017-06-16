Sienna Miller Confesses She Lactated on Mark Wahlberg the First Time They Met

Talk about a meet cute!

Sienna Miller and Mark Wahlberg recently stopped by BBC's The Graham Norton Show and Miller revealed the sticky truth behind the first time she met the Deepwater Horizon star at the 2013 Golden Globes.

VIDEO: Pink Takes Selfie While Breastfeeding Baby Jameson

"I met him just six months after having a baby and I was still breastfeeding, but what he doesn't know is that when he very sweetly gave me a big hug I lactated all over him!" the British beauty confessed, according to the Daily Mail. Miller, who welcomed daughter Marlowe in July 2012 with her ex-beau Tom Sturridge, couldn't help but laugh at the awkward memory.

PA Wire/PA Images

Wahlberg also chuckled, although the father of four admitted he was oblivious to the drama going on beneath Miller's gown. "I had no idea, but it is the Golden Globes so anything can happen!"

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg: Justin Bieber Didn't Need to Send Me His CK Underwear Ads

Don't worry Sienna, it happens to the breast of us!