Sienna Miller Confesses She Lactated on Mark Wahlberg the First Time They Met

Sienna Miller Confesses She Lactated on Mark Wahlberg the First Time They Met
PA Images on behalf of So TV
Shop This Post
BY: Meghan Overdeep
June 16, 2017 @ 10:30 AM

Talk about a meet cute!

Sienna Miller and Mark Wahlberg recently stopped by BBC's The Graham Norton Show and Miller revealed the sticky truth behind the first time she met the Deepwater Horizon star at the 2013 Golden Globes.

VIDEO: Pink Takes Selfie While Breastfeeding Baby Jameson

"I met him just six months after having a baby and I was still breastfeeding, but what he doesn't know is that when he very sweetly gave me a big hug I lactated all over him!" the British beauty confessed, according to the Daily Mail. Miller, who welcomed daughter Marlowe in July 2012 with her ex-beau Tom Sturridge, couldn't help but laugh at the awkward memory.

PA Wire/PA Images

Wahlberg also chuckled, although the father of four admitted he was oblivious to the drama going on beneath Miller's gown. "I had no idea, but it is the Golden Globes so anything can happen!"

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg: Justin Bieber Didn't Need to Send Me His CK Underwear Ads

Don't worry Sienna, it happens to the breast of us!

More Celebrity Moms

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top