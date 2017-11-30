Sia Is MAC’s New Viva Glam Spokeswoman

Copying Sia’s eye makeup has never been a reality, due to the fact that her avant-garde blonde wigs block most of her face. But her lipstick? We know she has a thing for a classic shade of crimson red lipstick, and now that aspect of her signature beauty look is being featured in one of the year’s most important and philanthropic campaigns—the artist is now the newest MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam spokeswoman.

RELATED: Paris Hilton's First Skincare Product Will Surprise No One

With the announcement comes a new Viva Glam lipstick, a "warm, vivid" matte red hue in a black and hot pink tube with Sia's name etched in scarlet red on the side of the bullet. You can get your hands on it starting on January 25, 2018 for $17 a pop.

Courtesy of MAC

VIDEO: 7 At-Home Drugstore Spa Treatments

Like all Viva Glam collections, 100% of the sales will go to MAC's HIV/AIDS program, the MAC AIDS Fund. Since its inception in 1994, MAC's monumental program has already raised more than $470 million for those affected by HIV/AIDS. One Viva Glam lipstick, which is less than $20, can provide services like one rapid oral HIV test, one pair of shoes for a child orphaned by AIDS, one resident at an HIV housing organization a new job interview outfit, one week of fresh fruit, vegetables, and grocery essentials to a mother and child affected by HIV, and even more.

Sia joins the ranks of past Viva Glam spokeswoman like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and Taraji P. Henson.