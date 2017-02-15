Kate Upton Is 2017's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Star

It's official. Kate Upton has brought her famous curves to the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue for the third time— and fans are being treated to not one, but three different covers that showcase the model in barely there swimwear.

On the Valentine's Day episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 24-year-old revealed that she had landed the cover of the iconic cover for the third time in her modeling career, and the host was quick to point out that the blonde stunner didn't appear to be wearing much "swimwear" in the shots.

"Is that really a swimsuit that you're wearing?" the late night emcee quipped during the reveal, which appears to show the model wearing white rope fashioned into a swimsuit-like contraption. "Because it seems just like a hammock that got torn to bits."

Upton laughed and joked back: "I'm pretty sure it's just a rope. It's apparently Sports Illustrated nude magazine."

The other covers feature the beauty channeling her inner Amazonian goddess with gold chains and collar necklaces as well as modeling white bikini bottoms and a metallic blue top.

The official Twitter account for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also shared the news alongside the three smoldering covers. "The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, ‪@KateUpton," read one tweet that teased footage from the shoot.

https://twitter.com/SI_Swimsuit/status/831737269543383040 The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

RELATED: Christie Brinkley, 63, Brings Daughters for Return to SI Swimsuit

With a pregnant Hannah Jeter and 63-year-old supermodel Christie Brinkley also set to star in the 2017 SI Swimsuit issue, we're sure this will be one for the books.