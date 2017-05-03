14 Celebrities You'd Never Guess Are Shy

It may seem counterintuitive, but many famous actors and larger-than-life personalities are actually very shy. One of these admittedly reserved celebrities is Jessica Chastain, who confessed that she suffers from stage fright.

“I’m so shy,” she told James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio, “I’m almost having a breakdown right now.”

“Acting for me has never been about wanting attention or wanting to be seen,” Chastain admitted, “It’s funny that I’m in a profession where that’s where I am. There’s so much I want to express, it’s about connecting with another person and the intimacy of what that is, and so I have to overcome my shyness.”

Lucky for J. Chas, her introversion hasn’t slowed her down—she’s earned two Oscar nominations in two consecutive years and continues to generate buzz for newly released Miss Sloane.

VIDEO: Inside Jessica Chastain's N.Y.C. Duplex



Scroll down below to find out which other celebrities suffer from shyness.