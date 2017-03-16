Snag Hilary Duff’s Witty Workout Tee for Just $34

When you’re dragging your body out of bed for an early morning workout, you want to put on a tee that will instantly improve your mood. Hilary Duff’s cheeky shirt will do just that. On Wednesday the singer posted an adorable from-the-gym 'gram of herself in the funniest Sub_Urban Riot top.

Duff couldn’t look happier as she sat down on the treadmill in her “I Need More Space” tee ($34; nordstrom.com). She paired the cheeky top with black ankle-length leggings and a radiant post-workout glow.

The Lizzie McGuire alum isn’t the only one who loves her Sub_Urban Riot astronaut tee. Jaime King posted a cute video last week when she took it from the gym to the outdoors by tucking the tee into a belted pair of high-waist jeans. She paired the look with a scarf necklace and braids.

Not only is the top hilariously cute, but it also doubles as a cheeky way to get people to move out of your way in a group workout class. I need more space—to do these squats.