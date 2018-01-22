Dogs Are the Best Models of Gucci’s Chinese New Year–Inspired Collection

Not a dog person? 2018 is the perfect time to at least try to become one.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, millions will celebrate the Chinese New Year on Feb. 16. And as you may have guessed, it is, in fact, the Year of the Dog. And to mark the occasion, Gucci just dropped a fantastic new line of pieces all inspired by man (and woman’s) best friend. Thank you, Alessandro Michele.

The illustrations of super-cute pups featured were inspired by an artist—a very Gucci move—named Helen Downie, aka Unskilled Worker, who gave Michele a pillow with a graphic of his two Boston terriers, Bosco and Orso.

Thanks to her vision and Michele’s genius, we now have shoes, handbags, wallets, backpacks, sweaters, denim shorts, hoodies, bombers jacket, scarves, and jewelry. You name it, and Gucci made it—with dogs all over!

You’ll soon be able to use to Gucci App on your iPhone X to play around with Bosco and Orso’s expressions. But more excitingly, you can now shop all of these puppies (ha) straight from gucci.com. Have you ever seen better models than these canines? Sorry, cats, maybe next time.

Scroll down to see more from the collection.