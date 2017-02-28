Rihanna and Dior’s Collaboration Is Going to Take Over Your Instagram

February 28, 2017 @ 11:00 AM
by: Jonathan Borge

Graphic tees that make a statement are in, so why not wear the Dior version?

For her spring-summer 2017 debut as the fashion house’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri sent models down the runway in white T-shirts with a punch. The “We Should All Be Feminists” version took over our Instagram feed and, because she’s badass, fell into the hands of the original bad girl herself, Rihanna.

Now, Dior is adding fuel to the tee fire (see Prabal Gurung’s empowering version) by teaming up with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation. Basically, if you purchase the shirt inside a Dior boutique (another excuse to peruse the store) or at dior.com though May 15, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the philanthropic organization, which helps children and teachers empowered through education.

Fashion for a cause? We’re in. The shirt’s message stems from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TEDx talk and essay pushed Chiuri to do more. “My position in a house as influential as Dior, but also my role as a mother, reminds me every day of my responsibilities and the importance of my actions," Chiuri said in a statement.

Additionally, you’ll be able to find the tee (in black, too!) on Saks.com from March 14 to March 28. Chic!

