Shonda Rhimes Will Be the Third Black Woman in the TV Hall of Fame

Shonda Rhimes received a major honor on Thursday: The Television Academy announced that the Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator will be among their inductees for its 24th Hall of Fame class, according to Variety.

Rhimes is the third black woman to be inducted into the TV Hall of Fame. Oprah Winfrey was given the honor back in 1993, and actress and singer Diahann Carroll joined their ranks in 2011.

Rhimes is joined in her Hall of Fame class by Emmy-winning writer and producer John Wells, art director and production designer Roy Christopher, and the original cast of Saturday Night Live, including Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris and Laraine Newman, as well as the late Gilda Radner and John Belushi. Joan Rivers will also receive a posthumous honor for her TV work.

“All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture,” Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said in a statement according to Variety.

“We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 15 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.