Shonda Rhimes Is Not Here for Your "Strong Female Leads"

On Thursday, network TV triple-threat Shonda Rhimes spoke out against a phrase that's often used to describe many of the characters on her shows—and it'll make you rethink the description.

“OK,” she began in a tweet, “Entertainment industry, time to stop using the phrases ‘Smart Strong Women’ and ‘Strong Female Leads.’ There are no Dumb Weak Women. A smart strong woman is just a WOMAN. Also? ‘Women’ are not a TV trend—we're half the planet.”

When I hear the words “Strong Female Lead” I think of Netflix’s oft-recommended category “Binge-Worthy TV Shows Featuring a Strong Female Lead,” which happens to suggest two of Rhimes’s series to me off the bat:

Interestingly, Rhimes recently signed an ongoing production deal with the popular streaming service. Maybe her tweet is meant to speak directly to the company? I mean, it’s not a bad method of seeking reform. When Shonda speaks (or Twitter shames), we listen—and we bet Netflix does too.

Twitter users, too, rallied behind the producer and praised her poignant social media statement.

Yes! Can we just call them what they are WELL WRITTEN FEMALE ROLES. — Lynn Rafferty (@LynnsDelighted) February 1, 2018

I’ve been saying “strong female lead” for years and I never realized how patronizing it sounds. Noted and thank you. — Elie Chivi (@eliechivi) February 1, 2018

They need to stop the female labelling full stop. Nobody calls male actors “smart strong men” or praises their “strong male lead”....Their sex is seemingly unimportant. So it should be for women too! — Sarah Ockwell-Smith (@TheBabyExpert) February 1, 2018

But thank you @shondarhimes for creating such amazing characters - male and female alike - #GreysAnatomy, #Scandal and #HTGAWM. And if it’s not disrespectful, they are some strong, smart, powerful, intelligent, capable and amazing men and women. ✊🏾 — Cedric Robert (@Robert6Cedric) February 1, 2018

Jessica Chastain chimed in on Twitter and suggested an alternative to the oft-used adjectives: "Let's please use the phrase 'well-written women' in its place. All women are strong women."

Yes to this. I'm always told I play 'strong women'

Lets pleasw use the phrase 'well written women' in its place

ALL WOMEN ARE STRONG WOMEN https://t.co/YT8w7EhgzA — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 1, 2018