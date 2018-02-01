The Shocked Woman from that Viral Beyoncé Photo Confirms Queen Bey Is an Angel IRL

Before Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s Grammys front-row moment went totally viral, a different one of Queen Bey’s photos was making its rounds on the Internet last weekend. On Sunday the singer posted an Instagram gallery, filled with photos from Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammys party the night before, and one of the pictures was so darn relatable, fans couldn’t help but share it.

The photo in question shows Bey and Jay-Z walking hand-in-hand while woman looks totally shocked to be seeing music royalty in real life. What makes the photo even better is that both Beyoncé and her hubby are totally smiling—likely flattered by how surprised the onlooker is.

beyonce/Instagram

The pic was quickly flooded with comments on how relatable the stunned woman was, and thanks to an interview with The Boston Globe, we now know how that viral moment came to be. That lovable grandma is named Susan Monaghan, and she confirms that Beyoncé is not only a queen—she’s also an angel.

“I swear,” Monaghan told The Boston Globe, “I felt like I was hugged by an angel.” Mind you, she didn’t actually get a hug from Bey. That feeling was given simply by a smile.

Monaghan was strolling the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel, when a group of security guards and photographs started walking toward her. She stood to the side and saw a “handsome” gentleman that she couldn’t place. “You look familiar,” she told Jay-Z. “Do I know you?”

It wasn’t until she spotted Beyoncé to her right that she realized who she was speaking with. “I was like ‘Oh, my God!’” Monaghan said. “I looked at her and all I could think was, ‘No one is going to believe me. No one is going to believe me.’” She wasn’t just thinking this—she said it out loud too.”

Bey then flashed her a smile that said, “Don’t worry, it’s going to be OK,” according to Monaghan. And with the flash of a camera, a viral moment was born.

As for why Beyoncé chose to share that photo with the world, Monaghan has a theory. “I think she posted it for me,” she said. “So people would believe me.”

A true angel among us.