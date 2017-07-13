Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Her Very Own Wildlife Sanctuary in Namibia

She's only 11 years old, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt already has her own wildlife sanctuary. While most kids her age are enjoying a summer off before starting middle school, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's oldest biological daughter jetted to Namibia with her mother to officially open the N/a'an ku sê Foundation's Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary.

The foundation cares for elephants and rhinos that were victims of poaching or abuse—a cause that's meaningful to Shiloh, who was born in Namibia in 2006.

"Her face lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time," a source told People, who has exclusive photos of the visit. "The name was a surprise to her and she was beaming. She and her brothers and sisters moved around very quietly as the newly rescued elephants were still settling in."

VIDEO: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Shared Properties

During the family's five day excursion to the coastal African country, People reports that Jolie and Shiloh met with N/a'an ku sê founders, Rudie and Marlice van Vuuren, and got hands-on with the wild animals, including a cheetah named Shiloh.

RELATED: Watch Angelina Jolie Eat Scorpions and Tarantulas with Her Kids in Cambodia

Not bad at all! We can't wait to see what other adventures await this jet-setting family.