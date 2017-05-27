See Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Cutest Moments in Honor of Her 11th Birthday

Happy birthday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s gorgeous daughter turns 11 years old today. Despite her famous family, the youngster has managed to grow up mostly out of the spotlight, but here’s what we do know about the birthday girl.

Shiloh was born in Namibia back in 2006 and is the Jolie-Pitt family’s fourth child (and first girl!). The youngster was once second on the Forbes.com list of Hottest Hollywood Tots and has covered People Magazine with her siblings. Her jet-setting ways will also give you serious vacation envy: Shiloh has traveled everywhere from Italy to Cambodia and Ethiopia.

The 11-year-old even has a foundation named after her. Four years after her birth in Namibia, her parents created the Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Foundation to benefit the Naankuse Wildlife Sanctuary, People reports. The foundation even named a baby cheetah cub after Shiloh, and the celebrity daughter “cannot wait to visit Naankuse and meet them herself.”

When she does step out in public, the blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauty shows off her love for menswear. Shiloh attended the 2016 Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere with her mom (who voices Tigress in the film) in an open gray vest, matching pants, and laced-up sneaks, showing off her tomboy-cool style. At 2015's Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, the then 9-year-old looked adorable in a graphic tee and gray hoodie, and at the 2014 Unbroken premiere, Shiloh twinned with her older brothers in a black suit.

In honor of her 11th birthday, celebrate by taking a look back through her cutest red carpet moments.