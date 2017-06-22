Sheryl Sandberg and Oprah Winfrey Get Deep When It Comes to Talking About Grief

Fact: we've been yearning for a new episode of Super Soul Sunday, especially one that stars media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

The series is a great teacher and leaves us feeling emotional and fulfilled all at the same time. Well, the show is back, and this Sunday, Winfrey will be sitting down with Facebook COO and Lean In author Sheryl Sandberg for a poignant conversation that delves into the loss of Sandberg's husband.

VIDEO: Oprah Addresses Those Presidential Rumors, Again

During the episode, the OWN Network owner asks the best questions that get right to the heart of the matter. "That struck me, the brutality of loss," Winfrey expressed to Sandberg, according to Essence's exclusive first look. "How are you learning to breathe again?" she asked.

"I'm learning to let the grief come when it comes, to lean into the suck," Sandberg revealed. "We get upset that we are upset. I get angry that I'm angry. I settled into the feeling and it began to pass more quickly."

The discussion is a moving reminder that all of our emotions are valid.

RELATED: Oprah's Epic Wonder WomanHouse Party Will Give You Major FOMO

Sandberg's interview with Winfrey on Super Soul Sunday airs this Sunday, June 25 at 11 a.m. ET on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Mark your calendars and get your tissues ready—this talk is not one to be missed!