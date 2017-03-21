You'll Definitely Want to Read Sheryl Sandberg's Empowering New Book

Everyone faces loss in their life, something that Sheryl Sandberg knows all too well.

Which is why the Facebook Chief Operating Officer and Lean In founder's latest book—appropriately titled Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy—focuses on how she learned to find the joy in life again after the sudden death of her husband, Dave Goldberg, nearly two years ago.

"A few weeks after my husband Dave died, I was talking to my friend Phil Deutch about a father-son activity that Dave was not here to do. We came up with a plan for someone to fill in so my son would not have to miss out. I cried, 'But I want Dave.' Phil put his arm around me and said, 'Option A is not available. So let’s just kick the shit out of Option B.' That became my mantra, and for the past two years I’ve tried hard to find meaning and happiness in the wake of our despair," she wrote in a post about the book on Instagram. "My friend Adam Grant, a psychologist, told me that we are not born with a fixed amount of resilience. Like a muscle, we can build it. Adam and I set out to explore how to build resilience—in ourselves, in our children, in our relationships, and in our workplaces and communities."

Sandberg then goes on to discuss how Option B is an attempt to share what they've learned, and draws from her own personal experience and journals as well as the work that Grant and other psychologists have done on resilience. It also features stories of others who have braved different kinds of adversity and persevered through it all while rediscovering joy.

"Because no one’s life is perfect, we all live some form of Option B," she writes. "It’s my deepest hope that Option B will help others learn what I learned: that when life pulls you under, you can kick against the bottom, break the surface, and breathe again."

