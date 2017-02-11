See Sheryl Crow's Style Evolution Through Her Iconic Music Videos

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
February 11, 2017 @ 8:30 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Happy birthday, Sheryl Crow! This 55-year-old is a music legend, with eight studio albums and nine Grammy awards under her belt. Her career started as a back-up vocalist for Michael Jackson’s Bad world tour and took off from there.

Her early singles “Can’t Cry Anymore” and “All I Wanna Do” were smash hits, and just like that a star was born. Crow’s music alternated between pop, rock, blues, and country, and her style evolved with it.

The singer’s early aesthetic epitomized '90s cool with flared jeans, graphic tees, and crazy curls. From schoolgirl plaid skirts and cable knit sweaters to bathing suits and linen shirts, her music videos perfectly captured her fashion transformation. By her 2013 music video for “Easy,” she flaunted her California-cool style with ripped jeans and beachy waves.

In honor of her special day, relive Crow’s legendary music videos to see this star’s amazing style evolution.

"Can’t Cry Anymore," 1993:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW3Hzedn7D4

"All I Wanna Do," 1994:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vy7TK74zps4

"Everyday Is a Winding Road," 1996:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khrx-zrG460

"My Favorite Mistake," 1998:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmIlUKo4dQc

"Sweet Child O’ Mine," 1999:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CowwMR1hDPM

"If It Makes You Happy," 1999:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyihQtBes1I

"Soak Up the Sun," 2002:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIYiGA_rIls

"Steve McQueen," 2002:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlywcuw-1TU

"The First Cut Is the Deepest," 2003:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dK9eLe8EQps

"Easy," 2013:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ST7btkkoaNU

