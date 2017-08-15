Pretty Little Liar Shay Mitchell Is Teaming Up with This Gossip Girl Alum for a New Show

Hey, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl here, and boy do I have some news for you. In a TV power move, lead actors from two of history’s most scandalous teen dramas (Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars, of course) are teaming up to co-star in the TV adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel, You.

Shay Mitchell, fresh off her seven-year PLL run, will star in the upcoming Lifetime series alongside GG’s Penn Badgley. The actor will play “obsessive, yet brilliant twenty-something Joe, who uses the hyper connectivity of today’s technology to make the woman of his dreams, Beck (Elizabeth Lail), fall in love with him,” according to Variety. Considering (spoiler alert!) Badgley was revealed to be the vindictive and tech-savvy “Gossip Girl,” it seems like he’ll be playing quite the similar role.

As for Mitchell, she’ll play Peach Salinger, the “controlling queen bee of Beck’s inner circle of privileged friends.” She certainly has plenty of experience playing one member of an exclusive clique.

You debuts on Lifetime in 2018.