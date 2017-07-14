Shay Mitchell's Grecian Getaway Is Giving Us Serious FOMO

by: Isabel Jones
July 14, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

A major chapter in Shay Mitchell’s life just came to a close with the June 27 finale of Pretty Little Liars, so it makes sense that the actress is making the most of her time off (aka lounging on a highly Instagrammable Grecian island).

The 30-year-old’s “Shaycation” kicked off on in early July on the island of Mykonos and continued on to Santorini, where the actress appears to currently be staying.

Shay Mitchell
shaymitchell/Instagram

Mitchell’s not shy when it comes to showing off her ridiculously incredible life, and the past two weeks are no exception.

So far, the actress has posted more than 25 photos from her Mediterranean getaway and ALL of them are filtered to perfection—did Shay invite a professional photographer on her trip just to capture her in her best light? No shade if she did, girl looks flawless.

Scroll down below to experience the star’s lavish travels firsthand.

It's basically like we're there ...

caching some rays

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWaNhTThuwk/?taken-by=shaymitchell

Taking every chance I get to catch some rays 🌞 #ShaycationSantorini

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

glowing in the most beautiful non-editorial photo we've ever seen

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWTGozuBY4v/?taken-by=shaymitchell

Orange (stripes) is the new Black 🍊 @cavotagoomykonos

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

capitalizing on our very best angles

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWQjrDwhn15/?taken-by=shaymitchell

lounging seaside, not a hair out of place

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWPctYvBRD4/?taken-by=shaymitchell

I could get used to my Friday's looking like this... #ShaycationSantorini

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

sipping wine off a balcony while the rest of the world heads to work

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWM8TKah6_T/?taken-by=shaymitchell

Cheers! #ShaycationSantorini

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

casually channeling J.Lo mid-sunset

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWLs7EYh_eu/?taken-by=shaymitchell

Caught in the moment... (😉) #ShaycationSantorini @cavotagoosantorini #whysopixilatedinstagram lol

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

tanning topless in paradise

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWJ8HQxBUeh/?taken-by=shaymitchell

Cheeky 😜

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

Damn, Shay.

