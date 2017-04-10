It's Shay Mitchell's 30th Birthday! See Her 30 Most Wanderlust-Worthy Snaps

Shay Mitchell plays a troubled teen who can’t seem to get out of Rosewood on Pretty Little Liars, but when she’s not on set, the real-life actress never seems to stay in one place! The star, who aptly coined her plentiful travels #Shaycations, documents her stunning trips, from wildlife-filled safaris to breathtaking desolate beaches, on her colorful Instagram account.
“I just fell in love with meeting new cultures and meeting new people,” she told InStyle. “I feel like it expands who you are so much when you take yourself out of your own comfort zone.”
In honor of her 30th birthday, we rounded up her most wanderlust-worthy travel snaps. Keep scrolling to get 30 doses of inspiration for your next getaway. Happy birthday, Shay!
Missing my little buddies at the @sheldrickwildlifetrust we visited in Nairobi last week! Be sure to check out all the amazing work they are doing rescuing orphaned elephants who have lost their parents due to poaching. Consider fostering one of these sweet babies this holiday season! You can find out more information on their website... www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org 🐘 #inamedthisoneGary