It's Shay Mitchell's 30th Birthday! See Her 30 Most Wanderlust-Worthy Snaps

Shay Mitchell plays a troubled teen who can’t seem to get out of Rosewood on Pretty Little Liars, but when she’s not on set, the real-life actress never seems to stay in one place! The star, who aptly coined her plentiful travels #Shaycations, documents her stunning trips, from wildlife-filled safaris to breathtaking desolate beaches, on her colorful Instagram account.

“I just fell in love with meeting new cultures and meeting new people,” she told InStyle. “I feel like it expands who you are so much when you take yourself out of your own comfort zone.”

In honor of her 30th birthday, we rounded up her most wanderlust-worthy travel snaps. Keep scrolling to get 30 doses of inspiration for your next getaway. Happy birthday, Shay!

"One day your heart will stop beating and none of your fears will matter. What will matter is how you lived" A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Eco monkey bars in Tulum...very hard after 2 margaritas 😬🍹 A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

I'm currently in this EXACT position...only its on the kitchen floor trying to avoid Sammy and her constant to do list 😜😈 #workhardloungeharder #TBT A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Mar 31, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

What. a. day. 😁 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Mar 25, 2016 at 11:40pm PDT

Missing that catamaran life! #noonecallsmecaptainhere 😞⚓️ A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Mar 12, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

Another experience checked off my travel bucket list. Such an amazing day getting to meet these pups and their owners @ Yellowstone Dog Sledding Adventures, in beautiful Montana. BIG thanks to @lonemountainranch and our wonderful host @silkjames ! Cannot wait to come back! 🐺 #ShayCationMontana A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Mar 10, 2016 at 2:30pm PST

Feeling like I need to make another trip out to Morocco again! Where is one place that you want to go to? A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Mar 5, 2016 at 7:22pm PST

Being all jungle book in Hawaii this week was fun (and freezing) // spoiler alert: I'm definitely not mowgli nor was I jumping from that bridge! 😧 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Mar 2, 2016 at 5:10pm PST

... "Climb mountains not so the world can see you, but so you can see the world" ✨🗻 // and YES I'm posting this to the world but I'm really into this quote #getovait 😜 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Feb 29, 2016 at 6:03pm PST

Casual pool fashion show (Sammy and David sat front row) 💃🏻 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Feb 28, 2016 at 8:31pm PST

Mermaiding #NAILEDIT #justcallmeAriel 🌊🌸 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Feb 28, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

My right coconut feels so much bigger than my left one... Is that normal?! 😜 #thesewereHEAVY A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Feb 27, 2016 at 4:06pm PST

Contemplating the jump...spoiler alert: I used the ladder in the back 😜 follow our adventures at sea on the snap 👻: officialshaym #ShayCation A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Feb 26, 2016 at 9:20pm PST

Throwback to Jamaica and early morning walks to the beach... 🌴☀️ A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Feb 4, 2016 at 11:48am PST

It's a chilly 61 degrees here in LA so I'm day dreaming about warmer weather #LAhasruinedmycoldweathertolerance #SARCASM 😁☀️ A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jan 14, 2016 at 3:14pm PST

Looking back at photos and videos from our New Years trip to Jamaica, wanderlusting for our next adventure already 💃🏻🌴✨ [song by: Harrison Brome "Pools" @harrisonbrome ] 🎵 A video posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jan 8, 2016 at 10:17am PST

"Cause I've got a really big team" ... We're ready for you 2016!!! 😜🇯🇲🔥 #shaymaica A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jan 2, 2016 at 2:11pm PST

Exploring the beautiful beaches (and attempting water sports) in Jamaica thanks to our local friends we made during our stay @airbnb ...! 🇯🇲✌🏼️ A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Dec 30, 2015 at 2:50pm PST

Cool weather in Cali has me longing for warm temps and beach cruisers... and by cool I mean, I need to wear long sleeves...😜🌴☀️ A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Dec 16, 2015 at 10:54am PST

Love at first sight ... 😍 #iliketallmen #therewastongue 👅💦 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Nov 24, 2015 at 11:46am PST

Missing my little buddies at the @sheldrickwildlifetrust we visited in Nairobi last week! Be sure to check out all the amazing work they are doing rescuing orphaned elephants who have lost their parents due to poaching. Consider fostering one of these sweet babies this holiday season! You can find out more information on their website... www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org 🐘 #inamedthisoneGary A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Nov 20, 2015 at 12:58pm PST

Nothing like it. #ijustwanttofly #4thtime 🇿🇦 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Nov 13, 2015 at 6:31am PST

My love affair with "Jock" continues... 💋🍷#canitakehimhomewithme ?! ❤️ #GiraffeManor #safaribug #Kenya A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Nov 12, 2015 at 7:50pm PST

Visited a wonderful organization dedicated to making a difference for endangered species. "Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre", thank you for having us. #mustvisitwheninSouthAfrica 🇿🇦 @hesc_endangeredspeciescentre A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Nov 9, 2015 at 3:01am PST

...Desert dreaming ✨🌵 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Sep 12, 2015 at 3:07pm PDT

Flashbacks this early morning to the past weekend in the Bu... How lovely it was. 📷cred: @chrishayzel A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jul 28, 2015 at 10:24am PDT

I see things so much clearer with my new hat that i'm never giving back to @niapeeples #alwayslookforward 👌⬆️ A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jul 25, 2015 at 7:35pm PDT

Sometimes all you need is a day at the beach... 🌊🐬 (after living in Cali for 6 yrs I saw wild dolphins for the first time and I may or may not of cried a little) #everythinghappensforareason A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jul 20, 2015 at 1:02pm PDT