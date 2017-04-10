It's Shay Mitchell's 30th Birthday! See Her 30 Most Wanderlust-Worthy Snaps

April 10, 2017 @ 7:30 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Shay Mitchell plays a troubled teen who can’t seem to get out of Rosewood on Pretty Little Liars, but when she’s not on set, the real-life actress never seems to stay in one place! The star, who aptly coined her plentiful travels #Shaycations, documents her stunning trips, from wildlife-filled safaris to breathtaking desolate beaches, on her colorful Instagram account.

“I just fell in love with meeting new cultures and meeting new people,” she told InStyle. “I feel like it expands who you are so much when you take yourself out of your own comfort zone.”

In honor of her 30th birthday, we rounded up her most wanderlust-worthy travel snaps. Keep scrolling to get 30 doses of inspiration for your next getaway. Happy birthday, Shay!

Eco monkey bars in Tulum...very hard after 2 margaritas 😬🍹

What. a. day. 😁

Missing that catamaran life! #noonecallsmecaptainhere 😞⚓️

Feeling like I need to make another trip out to Morocco again! Where is one place that you want to go to?

Casual pool fashion show (Sammy and David sat front row) 💃🏻

Mermaiding #NAILEDIT #justcallmeAriel 🌊🌸

My right coconut feels so much bigger than my left one... Is that normal?! 😜 #thesewereHEAVY

Throwback to Jamaica and early morning walks to the beach... 🌴☀️

"Cause I've got a really big team" ... We're ready for you 2016!!! 😜🇯🇲🔥 #shaymaica

Love at first sight ... 😍 #iliketallmen #therewastongue 👅💦

Nothing like it. #ijustwanttofly #4thtime 🇿🇦

...Desert dreaming ✨🌵

Flashbacks this early morning to the past weekend in the Bu... How lovely it was. 📷cred: @chrishayzel

Sky is the limit... ✌️ #wheninHongKong #squad

