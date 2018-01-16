Sharon Stone's Unexpected Reaction When Asked About Sexual Harassment Will Hit You Hard

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone is not afraid to laugh in someone's face, if the situation calls for it. During a special on CBS Sunday Morning, she created a moment when posed with a question about encountering sexual misconduct while in Hollywood.

Lee Cowan asked if she has run into harassment or inappropriate behavior during her decades-long career. "I don't really know how to ask this in a delicate way, but were you ever in a position like that, that you felt that you were uncomfortable?" he questioned.

To his surprise, she responded with a lengthy, robust laugh. Though after composing herself, she clarified her stance.

"I've been in this business for 40 years, Lee. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from Nowhere, Pennsylvania? I didn't come here with any protection," she said without describing specific incidences. "I've seen it all."

In addition to speaking with Cowan about encountering harassment, Stone wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes, and in the same CBS segment, she expanded on how women's upbringing impacts gender dynamics.

"We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation, and women so often lose their own identity to the identity of the man that they're with. They even change the way they dress and what they do to fit the men that they're with," she said.

"We're starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered, or powerful, or valuable."