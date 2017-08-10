Sharon Stone Just Shared Her Basic Instinct Audition Tape on Twitter

It has been 25 years since Sharon Stone shot to stardom with her captivating performance in Basic Instinct. The actress became a worldwide sex symbol after the sleeper hit—who can forget that controversial interrogation scene? But, in honor of #WaybackWednesday, the 59-year-old demonstrated that her iconic role has withstood the test of time by posting her original audition tape for the film on Twitter.

Proving that she has always been the only woman for the job in the mesmerizing clip, Stone can be seen channeling the character of mysterious writer Catherine Tramell while she plays across from director Paul Verhoeven, who stood in for her co-star Michael Douglas.

During the minute-long video, the blonde beauty showed that there was nothing basic about her enigmatic performance, as she languidly takes a drag from her cigarette, flirts, plays mind games, and effortlessly becomes a femme fatale before our very eyes.

It's obvious that Stone was made to play this role, and the rest, they say, is history.