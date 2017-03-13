Sharon Stone Celebrates Her 59th Birthday with Rare Photos of Her Kids

It's not every day that Sharon Stone shares photos of her children, but as she rang in her 59th birthday over the weekend, the actress posted snaps of her family partaking in some serious celebratory fun.

In one particularly sweet photo, Stone, who turned 59 Friday, flashes a big smile as she sits on a staircase with her three sons, Roan, 16, Laird, 11, and Quinn, 10, rocking Birthday Princess-emblazoned pink shades, rolled up jeans, and purple loafers. "Happiest Birthday!," the Running Wild star captioned the shot.

Happiest Birthday! ❤ A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

She went on to share another snap Monday, which showed her striking a pose with her son Laird, who also sported a pair of festive shades for the festivities, with his candle-topped frames reading 'Happy Birthday'. "Thank you Instagram friends for all the birthday messages and love. It was a great one! #family [love] Sharon," she wrote alongside it.

Thank you Instagram friends for all the birthday messages and love. It was a great one! #family ❤Sharon A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Her sons made sure to make her smile on her big day, surprising her with a huge bundle of colorful birthday balloons. "Balloons from my boys...#family #birthday," she captioned a shot of herself attempting to manage them.

Balloons from my boys...#family #birthday #❤ A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

In addition to the photos of her children, Stone gave fans a big glimpse into how her birthday celebration went down. She shared several other images of her big bash, including shots of herself blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, indulging in a spa day with her sister, and even doing a little birthday dancing.

Take a peek at some of Stone's birthday highlights!:

Sisters spa day. #birthday treat. ❤ #tomokospa A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

Sharing birthday love. Thank you to my family and friends and all the wonderful birthday wishes today. My wish: Please join me in being present and make a donation to @blessingsinabackpack which helps feed needy children every weekend that really need our support. Help make our country great again. #ItStartswithYou #birthdaywish, #giveback Love, Sharon Stone A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:54am PST