Shaq's Lip Sync Battle Against Jimmy Fallon Launches an Ingenious Tradition

As Jimmy Fallon took his show to Florida's Universal Orlando Resort for a week of entertainment in honor of the opening of his new ride "Race Through New York," the late night emcee faced off against basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal for a memorable Lip Sync Battle.

While Fallon started things off with a rousing rendition of the classic House of Pain anthem "Jump Around," Shaq upped the ante by performing Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative" with a special guest appearance by none other than Pitbull for a dance extravaganza.

"That's not fair, that's not fair!" the surprised Tonight Show funnyman exclaimed. "I've got to up my game!"

And up it he did—by covering John Legend and Ariana Grande's soulful rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" from the soundtrack of the live-action film by himself:

Then, in a move that no one saw coming, Shaq paired up with his opponent—a LSB first—for a duet of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" by Elton John for the perfect ending to their showdown.

Watch Fallon and the former Los Angeles Lakers star duel on Lip Sync Battle in the clip above.