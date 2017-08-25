Shania Twain Says Naked Photos of Brad Pitt Inspired "That Don't Impress Me Much"

Shania Twain finally opened up about that Brad Pitt reference in her 1997 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much." Spoiler alert: it's just as juicy as you'd hope.

Twain, 51, recounted the birth of the iconic single in a recent interview with Billboard, and like all good genesis tales, the story involved baking Christmas cookies and nude photos. "I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies," the country singer recalled. "I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth Paltrow where there was naked photos of him. And this was like all the rage."

"I just thought 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, well that don't impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day. That's really what I thought. I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever," she continued. "Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy."

Well, there you have it!