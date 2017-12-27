Shakira Postpones Her World Tour Due to a Voice-Threatening Injury

Shakira’s hips are shaking just fine—but she's still having issues with her voice.

On Wednesday, one month after announcing she suffered a hemorrhage on her right vocal cord, the Latin singer took to her website to release a statement explaining that her El Dorado World Tour will be postponed until mid-2018 due to the vocal injury. The European leg will kick off in June while the North American leg begins in August; Latin American dates will be announced soon.

“I wanted to write one more letter to express my gratitude to all of you for the immeasurable love and support that you have sent me these past few weeks. You have made me feel that my voice is not only mine but also yours, and that it has purpose,” she wrote.

“Though I very much hopes to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal.”

She concluded, “I promise to give you all of me and more from the minute I get on that stage and I am counting the days till showtime!”

RESCHEDULED DATES have been announced for @shakira’s#ElDoradoWorldTour. Get more info here. https://t.co/gdMWbzCuw2 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) December 27, 2017

