Somehow Shakira's Workout Routine for Her El Dorado World Tour Looks Fun

Lucky she has strong legs like her mother!

Shakira is gearing up to kick off her El Dorado World Tour in November, and the mom of two is doing whatever it takes to get in shape before she hits the road.

VIDEO: An Easy Way to Work Out When You Have Literally Zero Time

Recently, the Colombian songstress gave fans a candid look at her workout routine on Instagram, and it actually looks surprisingly fun. In the first of two videos, Shakira can be seen working on her famous abs. "Look at those abs! Gorgeous! Gorgeous" her trainer cries, as the 40-year-old smiles between crunches.

"Getting ready for tour! Trying to get in shape," the Grammy winner wrote alongside the short clip.

But she didn't end the sweat session there. Later, Shakira was back on Instagram with a video of herself getting her mermaid on in a pool. (Sounds like our kind of workout!)

"Whatever it takes to prep for #ElDoradoWorldTour, even swimming at midnight Rocky style!" she captioned the 'gram.

We get it, girl. Those hips do not lie.

RELATED: Shakira Is Kicking Off Her El Dorado World Tour in November

Shak's El Dorado World Tour makes landfall on Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany. Her first stateside appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9 in Orlando, FL. For more dates, visit Shakira.com.