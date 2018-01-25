Shailene Woodley's Relationship with Rugby Star Ben Volavola Is Instagram Official

Shailene Woodley is taking her relationship with boyfriend, Ben Volavola, to the next level.

Woodley documented her blossoming romance with the Australian rugby player on Instagram on Wednesday night—a first since their rumored meet-cute in October.

The Big Little Lies star shared a series of sweet photos of the pair enjoying Paris Couture Week's Valentino show. Between snaps of the dresses, Woodley, 26, couldn't help but gush over her handsome leading man.

"This date tho…" she captioned a photo of herself posing in a leopard print dress next to Volavola. She also shared a pic of them locked in a steamy smooch before calling it a night.

According to reports, the couple met last year while Shailene was filming Adrift in Fiji. Photos of them kissing sparked rumors of a fling, but the twosome remained silent on the matter—until now, that is.

