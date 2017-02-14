Shailene Woodley Has a Few Regrets About Her Mugshot

When Shailene Woodley was arrested for protesting at the Dakota Access Pipeline last year, she wasn't exactly camera-ready. That is to say, she wasn't planning on taking a mugshot that day.

The Divergent star was arrested while live-streaming her protest on Facebook, and she was photographed in an orange jumpsuit from prison looking utterly serene. "I wish I had known that this was going to be as public as it was. I would have made, like, a face," she told Stephen Colbert on Monday night's episode. "I feel like I'm just looking at the person like, are you kidding me right now?"

While she has some regrets about the picture, let's hope she doesn't get a chance for a do-over. Woodley even revealed that she did spend some time in jail, but fortunately her mom was in town to quickly bail her out. "My mom was actually with me in North Dakota that day by happenchance. It was her first time there," she said.

"I handed her my phone and I was like, keep recording," she said of her arrest. Luckily, her mom eventually put down the phone and bailed her daughter out of jail.

This activist has some serious guts.