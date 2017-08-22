Shailene Woodley May Have Plans to Run for Congress

Shailene Woodley for congress? The Big Little Lies star says she's certainly not ruling it out.

In an interview with The New York Times, Woodley revealed that she considered running for political office last year—a path that's still on the table for the young starlet.

"There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years.' And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young," the 25-year-old environmental activist told the paper.

VIDEO: Behind The Scenes At Shailene Woodley's Cover Shoot

Woodley, who recently earned an Emmy nod for her turn as Jane Chapman in Big Little Lies, is no stranger to political conflict. In October 2016, she was arrested at Standing Rock for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline, which earned her a year of probation. "I wish I had known that this was going to be as public as it was. I would have made, like, a face," Woodley told Stephen Colbert about her now-famous mug shot from the incident.

As always, Woodley is keeping an open mind—and not just about a potential career in politics. She also told the Times that she now considers herself a feminist, despite chaffing at the label in a 2015 interview with Nylon.

"I would today consider myself a feminist," Woodley clarified. "If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs. We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos."

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Has a Few Regrets About Her Mugshot

Woodley 2020!