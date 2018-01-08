Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Had the Cutest Reunion at the Golden Globes

We can't find a single fault in the reunion of these two stars at the Golden Globes.

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, who played ill-fated lovers Augustus Waters and Hazel Grace Lancaster in the 2014 tear-jerker The Fault in Our Stars, shared an adorable backstage reunion on Sunday night. Though neither of them took home an award—she was nominated for her role in Big Little Lies, and he received a nod for his turn in Baby Driver—the old friends looked unfazed as they paused for a sweet snap in the ballroom.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In the too-cute photo, Woodley and Elgort smile broadly while locked in a warm, friendly embrace. Both actors also happen to be wearing all-black, a subtle protest in support of the Time's Up movement that swept the red carpet this year.

Just like the movie, which tells the tale of two teenage cancer patients who meet and fall in love at a support group, tissues (and plenty of them) are suggested for this sweet homecoming!