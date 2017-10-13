These Are the Sexiest Celebrity Beards, According to New Poll

Men with beards, it's a bit of a controversial topic. You're either for facial hair or you're, very, very against it. If you fall into the "I love beards" camp, then these new poll results are for you.

According to a survey done by a hair transplant center in Manchester, England, the sexiest celebrity with a beard is Prince Harry. The 33-year-old royal has been sporting his ginger facial hair for awhile, and we can definitely see why he tops the list. Hopefully girlfriend Meghan Markle is a fan because if the royal gets wind of this poll, he's never shaving.

Coming in at second place is Ryan Gosling, who has maintained his sexy scruff for several years. The Blade Runner 2049 actor is followed by Bradley Cooper, British soccer player Harry Kane, and David Beckham. Scroll down to see who else made the top 10.

1. Prince Harry

2. Ryan Gosling

3. Bradley Cooper

4. Harry Kane

5. David Beckham

6. Idris Elba

7. George Clooney

8. Ben Affleck

9. Hugh Jackman

10. Jake Gyllenhaal