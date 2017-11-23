Seth Meyers Will Host the 2018 Golden Globes 

Get ready for Seth Meyers to bring the laughs at the 2018 Golden Globes! The comedian and host of Late Night with Seth Meyers is set to host next year's ceremony—along with his trademark wit, of course.

On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement obtained by the news outlet. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

Meyers follows fellow NBC late night emcee, Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the ceremony in 2017. This will be Meyers's second time hosting a major awards show—he hosted the Emmys in 2014. Additionally, he entertained the crowd at the White House Correspondents dinner in 2011.

If his monologue is anything like his show, we expect there to be a lot of jokes aimed at President Donald Trump, as well as some choice barbs at the sexual assault scandals that have plagued Hollywood as of late. With the host for the first major awards show of the season set, all we have to do is wait and see which stars will contend for a golden statue.

The Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Monday, December 11, and the show will air on Sunday, January 7.