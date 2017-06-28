The Stars at This Posh Museum Party Have All the Summer Style Inspo You Need

Our friends across the Atlantic certainly don’t dress for a summer party like we Americans might. There aren’t any animated flamingo floaties. Bikinis? Nope. Hot dogs? Get out of here.

Instead, things are decidedly more posh. Take a look at the 2017 Serpentine Galleries Summer Party, an annual fête the art organization hosts to celebrate the best or London’s art and architecture. A party at the museum? It sounds super chic, and it is. That’s why Ellie Bamber arrived with one mission: make a statement.

And how could you not in Chanel? The 20-year-old former Nocturnal Animals star turned to the French fashion house for a head-to-toe look straight off the Resort 2018 runway that consisted of a navy graphic sleeveless dress, a chunky gold necklace, and teal gladiator sandals. If you’re still questioning it, the Roman-inspire accessory is officially back.

She wasn’t the only one to impress us. Yeah, she’s a model, but Claudia Schiffer made us do a double take in a low-key glittery gold dress that complemented her blonde locks. The color of the moment? Teal, apparently. Just look at her handbag (below). Other ladies turned to florals, because duh. Some iterations delivered a strain of romanticism, others delivered whimsy.

Scroll down to see the best looks from the party.