Serena Williams's Tennis Coach Wishes Her a Happy Wedding Day on Instagram

Jennifer Davis
Nov 16, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Serena Williams's longtime tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, took to Instagram wish her well today as she marries Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. 

"@serenawilliams I send you all my positive feelings for that very special day," he wrote on social media along with a black-and-white photo of the couple looking in love on the red carpet. "I wish you a very happy wedding, a fantastic party and a full life of happiness with @alexisohanian." 

Williams and Ohanian are reportedly getting married on Thursday evening at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, Louisiana in front of a star-studded gathering of family and friends, including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian West, and Eva Longoria

Last night, everyone gathered for a fun rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant Meril. Longoria and Colton Hayes were spotted going into the famous restaurant for the festivities. 

Williams and Ohanian have yet to confirm their wedding details, but we're keeping an eye out on social media!

[MUSIC] It isn't always easy to be on this stage and playing a tournament and then have someone making a comment about your body that you know, it's too strong. But you know, I think the biggest criticism that not only me but my peers go through is there will be something saying that we don't deserve as much prize money as our male counterpart. [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] When you work so hard and dedicate yourself, it shouldn't be a double standard. [MUSIC] Pretty big significant first was winning my first Grand Slam. I was so young. I was 17. I was just overwhelmed with joy. I remember like grabbing my chest like my gosh. It was something that I knew, for as long as I can remember, literally that this was what I was going to do. Growing up, I Would have loved to have a amazing role model. I can't imagine what it would have been like if I did, so I feel like it's a great opportunity that some of these young ladies can have a positive role model. [APPLAUSE] One moment in particular was my return ending loss, well I didn't play there at first for so many years, cuz of some unfortunate experience, because of my color Okay I say on behalf of everybody here in Indian Wells, welcome home, Serena Jameka Williams. [APPLAUSE] But then, when I did go back, I saw so many young kids there, young black girls, and they were so excited to see me. One girl had up this sign that she was from Compton, and she was there, and she wanted to play tennis It was an opportunity for me to realize that I'm here giving these people some sort of hope. I think every experience can make you stronger. I don't let anything break me. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

