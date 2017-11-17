Serena Williams's Tennis Coach Wishes Her a Happy Wedding Day on Instagram

Serena Williams's longtime tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, took to Instagram wish her well today as she marries Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

"@serenawilliams I send you all my positive feelings for that very special day," he wrote on social media along with a black-and-white photo of the couple looking in love on the red carpet. "I wish you a very happy wedding, a fantastic party and a full life of happiness with @alexisohanian."

Williams and Ohanian are reportedly getting married on Thursday evening at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, Louisiana in front of a star-studded gathering of family and friends, including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian West, and Eva Longoria.

Last night, everyone gathered for a fun rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant Meril. Longoria and Colton Hayes were spotted going into the famous restaurant for the festivities.

Williams and Ohanian have yet to confirm their wedding details, but we're keeping an eye out on social media!