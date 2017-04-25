Serena Williams Pens a Powerful Response to This "Racist" Comment About Her Baby

Serena Williams is taking a stand.

After taking the world by storm just days earlier when she revealed that she is expecting a bundle of joy with a swimsuit-clad Snapchat announcement, the tennis legend took to Instagram on Monday morning to pen a heart-melting note to their infant, writing, "You gave me the strength I didn't know I had" in the moving post.

Hours later, the protective mom-to-be was back on social media to show that she isn't here for negative comments about her baby, specifically, one racially charged remark made by former world tennis champion Ilie Năstase.

The International Tennis Federation has launched an investigation into the incident after the Romanian tennis captain reportedly said, referring to Williams's unborn child, "Let's see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?" during a recent press conference.

"It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers," Williams began her response, which she shared to her 'gram later on Monday.

"I have said it once and I'll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers—however, there are a plethora more to go," the star athlete continued.

Then, quoting the poem "Still I Rise" by Maya Angelou, the tennis icon proved that she's not backing down: "I am not afraid unlike you. You see, I am no coward. 'You may shoot me with your words ... you may try to kill me with your hatefulness, but still like air, I rise.'"

"This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light, and positivity into everything that I do," she wrote. "I will continue to take a lead and stand for what's right."

Williams concluded the post by offering her full backing to ITF as they investigate the incident.

Looks like this star is standing strong and rising above the hateful comments.