Serena Williams Is Pregnant with Her First Child! See Her Swimsuit-Clad Bump

Ring the alarm: Serena Williams is pregnant with her first child! The tennis champion revealed that she is expecting with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with the most low-key announcement.

Williams took to Snapchat on Wednesday to share a photo of her tiny baby bump while wearing a yellow one-piece swimsuit, and her caption made us realize that this is more than just a food baby. “20 weeks,” she wrote, revealing that she’s about five months into her pregnancy.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner announced back in December that she had gotten engaged to Ohanian, gushing that she “feels good” about her engagement.

“He’s incredibly—a really nice person,” she said. “I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

The tennis star won the Australian Open back in January, defeating her sister Venus to take home the title, and even posed in a thong bikini for February’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She had been slated to play at the BNP Paribas Open but she pulled out the day it started, March 7, because of a knee injury.

“Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open,” Williams said in a statement at the time. “I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can.”

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing this mom-to-be among the competitors at next month’s French Open. We can’t wait to see how Williams takes on her biggest role yet.

Congratulations, Serena!