Serena Williams' Pregnancy Food Cravings Will Astound You

Many women crave salty or sweet foods when they're pregnant, but not Serena Williams. Yesterday, the 35-year-old tennis star sent her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on a late-night snack run, and even he was amazed at what she wanted.

Williams announced her pregnancy back in April, and her due date is coming up fast. Being the doting partner that he is, Ohanian is catering to his lady's needs, including heading to Publix on Friday night to pick up foods that she was craving. Can you guess what they are?

In a video on Instagram, Ohanian documented his trip to the grocery store, saying, "All right, it's a Friday night. I'm at Publix going shopping because my fiancée has cravings. I was told there would be cravings, but I was not it told it would be these."

The Reddit co-founder then holds up a pile of vegetables: "Zucchini, asparagus and what's this one called again? Artichoke. There you go. Really? These are her cravings right now?!"

Leave it to Serena Williams to crave an artichoke! At least we know both mama and baby are getting a well-balanced diet.