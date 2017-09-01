Serena Williams Reportedly Gives Birth to Her First Child

Serena Williams Reportedly Gives Birth to Her First Child
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
by: Olivia Bahou
September 1, 2017 @ 4:30 PM

Congratulations are in order for tennis champion Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian! The couple has reportedly welcomed their first child, a little girl. 

Williams first announced her pregnancy, albeit accidentally, with a Snapchat shared to her Story back in April, showing off her swimsuit-clad 20-month baby bump. She may have revealed her pregnancy by accident, but in the coming months, she continued to show off her changing body in a series of stunning maternity looks, including the custom emerald green Atelier Versace gown that she wore on the Met Gala red carpet (above).

VIDEO: Serena Williams Confirms Her Pregnancy Reveal Was an Accident

And while she had to pull out of her upcoming tennis tournaments, she did find time to cheer on her big sister Venus Williams from the stands at the French Open. The 23-time Grand Slam winner even continued to hit the tennis court throughout her pregnancy, sharing a video of herself hitting some ferocious ground strokes.

Beyoncé took to Instagram Friday afternoon to congratulate the couple. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYgv8YonShB/?hl=en&taken-by=beyonce

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

RELATED: Serena Williams's Best Maternity Looks

This tennis pro surely has another ace on her hands!

