Serena Williams Is One Hot Mama on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

We’re all about championing powerful women and if there’s anyone who embodies that completely it’s Serena Williams.

On Monday in New York, the tennis superstar made her first appearance since welcoming her daughter Alexis Olympia with fiancé Alexis Ohanian just 10 weeks ago. So what did Serena wear for her A-list appearance?

None other than Versace, baby.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

For the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Williams turned to Donatella for her gilded LBD, which featured graphic gold detailing around the shoulders and hemline as well as showed off both her toned gams and super sculpted arms. She styled the number with black pointed-toe pumps and a high ponytail.

Jason Kempin/Getty

So how’s little Alexis doing? Apparently, exceptionally well. Williams recently took to Twitter to share that her fiancé is seriously spoiling the little tot.

“I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I’m going to explode,” she wrote.

Talk about being in good hands.