Serena Williams Gushes Over Fiancé, “Feels Good” About Engagement
January 18, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

Serena Williams is notoriously private about her relationships, so it was a delightful surprise to us all when she revealed her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian almost three weeks ago. And though she's excited about her upcoming nuptials, she honestly hasn't had time to plan anything.

The star is in the throes of the 2017 Australian Open, where she talked about her engagement during a press conference in Melbourne on Tuesday. "It feels good," the tennis champion revealed. "I really haven't thought about it too much, because I wasn't even really gonna think about it until after the tournament. So, I just keep saying, 'February, I'll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.' But right now, I'm just so focused that this is all I can think about." We get it: The woman has important things to do and tournaments to win!

Williams also gave us a glimpse of her future husband's personality: “He’s incredibly—a really nice person,” she said. “I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

A seventh Australian Open title is on the line for Williams, who beat Belinda Bencic on day two of the championship with 6-4 and 6-3 sets. In a press conference before the tournament, Williams stated "I didn't come here to lose in the first round, or the second round, or at all. If I can play the way I've been practicing, it will be fine."

She'll be facing Lucie Safarova in the second round, whom she beat at the 2015 French Open in three sets. We hope Williams comes out victorious and we're patiently awaiting any details we can get about her wedding planning in the meantime.

