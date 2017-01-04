Can We Taco ’Bout Serena Williams’s Engagement Ring, Please?

Seriously, we need to taco 'bout Serena Williams's engagement ring. A few days after announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the 35-year-old tennis great teased her fans with a taste of her new bling on Instagram—well, sort of.

Instead of satisfying our curiosity about the rock Ohanian proposed with, Williams posted a photo of a ring with a miniature taco instead of a diamond. "Sneak peek," she joked in the caption. "It was a corn tortilla, of course, in case you were wondering." Hey, at least it was corn.

Sneak peek. ❤️It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Williams has been decidedly coy with the intimate details surrounding their engagement, and recently posted a photo of herself with her hands shoved (frustratingly deep) in her coat pockets.

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:02am PST

In the absence of ring photos, we've been forced to continue to bask in the adorableness that is the couple's engagement announcement. Fittingly, Williams broke the news in a poem and graphic that she shared on her official Reddit account.

"I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided," Williams wrote. "And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes."

