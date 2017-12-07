Serena Williams Gets "Emotional" About Quitting Breastfeeding

Serena Williams is savoring every moment of early motherhood she can with her newborn daughter, Alexis Olympia.

Since welcoming her little girl three months ago, the smitten mom has enjoyed her share of heartwarming experiences, which she has faithfully documented for her fans on the tot’s Instagram page. So, it was fitting that the tennis champion took to social media to crowd source opinions from fellow moms about breastfeeding.

On Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner posited her dilemma to Twitter, admitting that she gets “emotional” after just the thought of quitting breastfeeding. "Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop?" she asked.

How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop? pic.twitter.com/YOz4oeIajH — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 6, 2017

Moms on the app were quick to jump in with messages of support and encouragement, with Broadway star Audra McDonald responding: "I nursed my older daughter until she was almost 2. Still going with my 1 year old right now. You’ll know when it’s time to stop. Enjoy! She is beautiful!"

Hats off to Serena for publicly discussing a fear that so many other moms face!