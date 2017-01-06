The Coy Way Serena Williams Unveiled Her Engagement Ring

The Coy Way Serena Williams Unveiled Her Engagement Ring
January 6, 2017 @ 7:45 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Just days after continuing to keep fans guessing with a taco version of her engagement ring, Serena Williams is finally done playing coy. The tennis star finally debuted her sparkler on Reddit.

Williams, who announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian just days before ringing in 2017, fittingly gave us a glimpse of the bling with a post and a photo on the website, and no surprises here—it's beautiful.

In the photo, the athlete couldn't look happier as she posed with her beau of two years. The pair is dressed to the nines, with the entrepreneur looking dapper in a black suit and white button-up and Williams in a corresponding white top, black skirt, and Nike kicks.

"Engagement shoe game," the 35-year-old labeled the sweet shot, but let's be honest—all eyes are on her newly acquired engagement jewelry, which she shows off on her left hand as it rests on her 33-year-old fiancé's chest:

On Friday, Williams posted the image to Instagram, but with a small alteration: a tiny taco superimposed on her rock.

Can't resist a strong shoe game #nike

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

With no word yet on when we can expect to see the Grand Slam champion walk down the aisle, we'll be keeping an eye out for more close-up shots of her gorgeous ring! In the meantime, see more breathtaking celebrity engagement rings in our gallery.

